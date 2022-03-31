CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 9%

Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 2,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 232,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

CINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($15.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($14.15). As a group, analysts predict that CinCor Pharma Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

