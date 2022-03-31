CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Down 9%

Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 2,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 232,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.
CINC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.
