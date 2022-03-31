Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.91.

NASDAQ PLAY traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $49.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

