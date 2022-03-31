Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Stephens

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.40. 80,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,815,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 391,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

