Short Interest in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Decreases By 19.3%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,260,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 84,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.07.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,219,047. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of -114.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pariax LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 463,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after buying an additional 73,203 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 162,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

