Solstein Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWD. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 59,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

EWD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,074. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.00.

