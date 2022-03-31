SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,104,482 shares.The stock last traded at $42.60 and had previously closed at $42.52.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,511,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,590 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

