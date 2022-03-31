Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of GRAY remained flat at $$1.29 during trading hours on Thursday. 54,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,579. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

