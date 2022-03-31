NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 63,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,002. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $159,082.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,600,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,202,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

