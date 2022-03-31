AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.54) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.54) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($130.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £105 ($137.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.16).

LON AZN traded down GBX 28 ($0.37) on Wednesday, reaching £101.32 ($132.72). The company had a trading volume of 2,067,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,300. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.99 billion and a PE ratio of 1,697.67. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,045 ($92.28) and a 1 year high of £102.62 ($134.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,009.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,776.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 145.30 ($1.90) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

