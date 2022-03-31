PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetMed Express, Inc. and subsidiaries, d/b/a 1-800-PetMeds (the Company), is a leading nationwide pet pharmacy. The Company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats, direct to the consumer. The Company offers consumers an attractive alternative for obtaining pet medications in terms of convenience, price, and speed of delivery. The Company markets its products through national advertising campaigns, which aim to increase the recognition of the 1-800-PetMeds brand name, and PetMeds family of trademarks, increase traffic on its website at www.1800petmeds.com, acquire new customers, and maximize repeat purchases. The majority of the Company’s sales are to residents in the United States. The Company’s corporate headquarters and distribution facility are located in Delray Beach, Florida. “

PETS has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. 5,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,519. The stock has a market cap of $549.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.47. PetMed Express has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

