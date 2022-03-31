VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.38 on Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $93.11 million and approximately $125,842.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.97 or 0.07119015 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,797.43 or 1.00102989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053157 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,583,401 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.