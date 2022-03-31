Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGNI. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

MGNI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 29,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,975. Magnite has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 640.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

