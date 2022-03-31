Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPHA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

IPHA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

