Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Solstein Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at $383,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16,702.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

KSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,252. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $48.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.