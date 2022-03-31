Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:EQBK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $541.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 2,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $65,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,886 shares of company stock worth $94,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

