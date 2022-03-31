Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 14,732 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 919,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $95,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 160,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,030. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

