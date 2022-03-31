Needham & Company LLC Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $19.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.79% from the company’s previous close.

NEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.00. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.