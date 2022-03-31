Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $124.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $130.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $123.89. 26,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,972. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

