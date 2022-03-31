Raymond James Trims Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF) Target Price to C$4.50

Farmers Edge (OTC:FMEGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Farmers Edge from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of FMEGF traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $2.82. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010. Farmers Edge has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Farmers Edge Inc develops digital agriculture solutions in North America, Brazil, Australia, and Eastern Europe. It offers FarmCommand, a cloud-based analytics software platform that provides real-time monitoring, alerts, predictive models, and outcome-based data recommendations offered through web-based platform, mobile app, and universal terminal.

