Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

About Xebec Adsorption (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

