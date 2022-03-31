Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

