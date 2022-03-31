Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STC. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

CVE STC traded up C$0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.84. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$65.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

