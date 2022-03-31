Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €8.20 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($9.01) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.21) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.14) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.17 ($8.98).

Shares of ETR:CBK traded down €0.35 ($0.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €7.33 ($8.05). 8,318,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a PE ratio of -3.15. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($10.45).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

