Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.67

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 131965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Qurate Retail’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

