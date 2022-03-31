Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 172631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.
About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)
Recommended Stories
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Shield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Shield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.