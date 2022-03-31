Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.16

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$13.16 and last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 203726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNE. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$449.76 million and a PE ratio of 2.48.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

