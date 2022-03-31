Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

NYSE JBL traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $62.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,622. Jabil has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.14.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,347,430. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Jabil by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 62,846 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

