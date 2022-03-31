Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 178,118 shares.The stock last traded at $55.56 and had previously closed at $56.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

