Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Short Interest Update

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon in the third quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ozon by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OZON remained flat at $$11.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ozon has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $67.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.
About Ozon
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
