Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Citigroup upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. 16,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,019. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

