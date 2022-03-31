Tether (USDT) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $81.96 billion and approximately $88.47 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046697 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.97 or 0.07119015 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,797.43 or 1.00102989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00053157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00044875 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,505,592,205 coins and its circulating supply is 81,933,743,051 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

