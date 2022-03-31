BitBall (BTB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,124.00

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $14,124.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitBall has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,781.60 or 1.00068390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00025860 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002038 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

