Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will post $4.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 million to $4.99 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.30 million to $16.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.08 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 473.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Michael Mcguire purchased 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 198,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.57. 6,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $359.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.24. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $14.38.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

