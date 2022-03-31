Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Reinsurance Group of America posted earnings per share of ($1.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $12.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reinsurance Group of America.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,553,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,957,000 after acquiring an additional 333,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.34. 7,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

