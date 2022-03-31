Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $629.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will post $629.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $626.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $632.30 million. Endo International posted sales of $717.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Endo International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.39. 135,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,310. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $558.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.12. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.74.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

