Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.20.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.36. 9,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.48. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

