Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:MWA remained flat at $$12.91 during trading on Wednesday. 14,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,896. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after purchasing an additional 561,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after buying an additional 735,737 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,418,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,938,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 85,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

