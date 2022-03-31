Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €84.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €94.31 ($103.63).

Kion Group stock traded down €1.38 ($1.52) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €62.12 ($68.26). 293,064 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.31. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

