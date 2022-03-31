Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

TSE:SBB traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$1.51. 316,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,752. The stock has a market capitalization of C$672.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.65. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.23 and a 52 week high of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Fennell purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,548. Also, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

