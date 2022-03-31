Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.17.

Shares of DOL traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$71.62. 407,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,129. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 35.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$51.50 and a 52 week high of C$72.37.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

