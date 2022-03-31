Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

SMTC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,414. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.27.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $98,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,858 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Semtech by 36.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Semtech by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 31.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

