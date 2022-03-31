Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 216 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Morningstar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 243,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.92, for a total value of $2,440,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,831 shares of company stock valued at $53,479,503. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MORN stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.24 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.