Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.
INDA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.87. 7,826,741 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.