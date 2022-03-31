Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.87. 7,826,741 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.