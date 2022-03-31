Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $12.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 258.21% from the company’s previous close.

LUCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:LUCD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 1,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.