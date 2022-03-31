Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

About Pharming Group (Get Rating)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.