Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 29.1% in March

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pharming Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Pharming Group (Get Rating)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.