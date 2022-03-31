Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past four quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE RHI traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 14,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,578. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $75.86 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day moving average is $112.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $115,688,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.