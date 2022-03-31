Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Increased to GBX 120 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equals Group (LON:EQLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, lifted their target price on shares of Equals Group from GBX 98 ($1.28) to GBX 99 ($1.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of EQLS stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 77.40 ($1.01). The stock had a trading volume of 969,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,905. Equals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 83 ($1.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £138.81 million and a PE ratio of -27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.58.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

