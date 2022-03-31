Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of UNTY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.07. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,029. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $293.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 37.25% and a return on equity of 18.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $81,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,299 shares of company stock worth $389,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

