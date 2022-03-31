IP Group (LON:IPO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:IPO traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 90 ($1.18). 1,401,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,783. The firm has a market capitalization of £929.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. IP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 73.70 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.20 ($2.05). The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from IP Group’s previous dividend of $0.48. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.02%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

