Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 4,093.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,036 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,846 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 240.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth $16,684,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 401,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 157,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,105,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

