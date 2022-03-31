Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD traded down $5.14 on Thursday, reaching $1,400.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,141.66 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,414.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,482.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

